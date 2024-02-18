USD 125.78 million growth in the US Sex Reassignment Surgery Market between 2022-2027, Some of the key vendors include Boston Children's Hospital, Boston Medical Center, and Cedars Sinai Health System- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sex reassignment surgery market in US is to grow by USD 125.78 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period. Key companies include- Boston Childrens Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Cedars Sinai Health System, CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Cornell University, Denver Health, Harvard University, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mass General Brigham Inc., Moein Surgical Arts, NorthWestern University, Oregon Health and Science University, Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester, Regents of the University of Michigan, Stanford University, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., The Regents of the University of California, The University of Utah, Transgender Surgery Institute. For more insights Buy Report now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Reassignment Surgery Market in US 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 109 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 125.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.63

Company Offering

Moein Surgical Arts - The company offers sex reassignment surgery, such as male-to-female gender reassignment surgery.

The company offers sex reassignment surgery, such as male-to-female gender reassignment surgery. Cedars Sinai Health System - The company offers sex reassignment surgery, such as bilateral orchiectomy.

The company offers sex reassignment surgery, such as orchiectomy.

The market is driven by an increase in the number of people opting for sex change surgeries in the US. The number of transgender surgeries performed each year in the US ranges from 100 to 500. According to the 2020 plastic surgery statistics provided by ASPS, transgender women have undergone 6,368 gender confirmation surgeries. in the US, compared with 5,616 in 2019. In addition, 1,231 genital surgery transgender surgeries, 4,035 thoracoscopic or thoracoscopic surgeries, and 1,102 facial surgeries were performed in 2020. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The rising awareness among the transgender population about sex reassignment surgeries is a major trend.

Side effects of surgeries are a significant challenge in restraining the growth.

The analysis includes the type (male to female and female to male), and end-user (hospitals and clinics)

The growth by the male-to-female segment will be significant during the forecast period. Male-to-female SRS surgery is the transformation of male genitalia into a shape that has the appearance and to some extent function of female genitalia. Patients are treated with female hormones before surgery to look more feminine. Orchiectomy, which includes the removal of the testicle, is one of the main processes involved in SRS surgery between men and women. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The U.S. sex reassignment surgery market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing awareness of transgender issues and the rising demand for gender affirmation surgeries among individuals with gender dysphoria. Transgender males and females, including the young transgender population, seek procedures such as SRS to align their physical characteristics with their self-identified gender. With the mean age of patients undergoing SRS being around 7 years, there's a notable emphasis on catering to the needs of the transfeminine population. Leading institutions like the Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery play a pivotal role in providing comprehensive care and specialized procedures tailored to transgender individuals in the U.S.

The industry is influenced by various factors, including the availability and accessibility of gender reassignment surgical centers. Government reimbursement policies, particularly under the Affordable Care Act, also play a significant role, impacting coverage for procedures related to transgender individuals. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender (LGBT) individuals often rely on insurance providers like Unicare and Aetna for coverage of surgeries such as hysterectomy, salpingo-oophorectomy, orchiectomy, and ovariectomy. These procedures may be covered under specific plans or through the Medicaid program, which provides essential healthcare services to low-income individuals. As societal awareness grows, ensuring equitable access to SRS surgeries remains a key focus for policymakers and healthcare providers in the United States.

