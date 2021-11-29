USD 13.09 bn growth in Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market | Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies Inc. & F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is a key market for molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents in the region. The rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders will facilitate the molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market growth in North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, competitive intelligence, and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increased use of proteins and reagents in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and the rising number of genome projects will drive the growth of the Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, And Reagents Market. However, privacy issues concerning data leakage of genetic information might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market are fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market report provide complete insights on key vendors including Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Agilent Technologies Inc.- The company offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) enzymes and reagents, inhibitors, and kits for various applications such as reverse transcriptase cloning, cDNA from an RNA template, and high-fidelity cloning

The company offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) enzymes and reagents, inhibitors, and kits for various applications such as reverse transcriptase cloning, cDNA from an RNA template, and high-fidelity cloning F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company offers a range of molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents under its subsidiary Kapa Biosystems, Inc.

The company offers a range of molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents under its subsidiary Kapa Biosystems, Inc. Illumina Inc. - The company offers a range of common molecular biology reagents such as ribosomal RNA removal reagents, DNA/RNA extraction kits, PCR reagents, and others.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and academic institutes and research organizations. The molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market share growth by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment has been significant

has been significant By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, And Reagents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. , Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

