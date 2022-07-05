USD 13.29 billion Growth in Cleaning Robot Market | 45% of the growth will originate from APAC | Technavio

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The competitive scenario provided in the cleaning robot report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Top Market Players with their Key Offerings:

Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers cleaning robots under the brand names Max and Pure.

The company offers cleaning robots under the brand names Max and Pure. Cecotec Innovaciones S.L.: The company offers cleaning robots under the brand name Conga.

The company offers cleaning robots under the brand name Conga. Ecovacs Robotics Inc.: The company offers cleaning robots under the brand name Deebot.

The company offers cleaning robots under the brand name Deebot. Irobot Corp.: The company offers cleaning robots under the brand name Roomba.

The company offers cleaning robots under the brand name Roomba. LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers cleaning robots under the brand name MK Lite.

The company offers cleaning robots under the brand name MK Lite. Neato Robotics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Xiaomi Corp.

Want to know more about the key product offerings and key strategic initiatives, Request Sample Report

Cleaning Robot Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Personal Cleaning Robot: The personal cleaning robot type segment held the largest cleaning robot market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be attributed to the growing trend of online retailing in the residential sector. This sector holds significant growth potential for it as vendors have penetrated only one-tenth of the total addressable market. This has led to the increased entry of many new players into the market, including those specializing in consumer electronics products.

The personal cleaning robot type segment held the largest cleaning robot market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be attributed to the growing trend of online retailing in the residential sector. This sector holds significant growth potential for it as vendors have penetrated only one-tenth of the total addressable market. This has led to the increased entry of many new players into the market, including those specializing in consumer electronics products.

Professional Cleaning Robot

Geography

APAC: 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the cleaning robot market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high awareness about robotic solutions and an increase in the aging population will propel the cleaning robot market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. and are the key markets for the cleaning robot market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high awareness about robotic solutions and an increase in the aging population will propel the cleaning robot market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Get Segment -based market share and growth contribution as you Download the Sample Report

Cleaning Robot Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cleaning robot market report covers the following areas:

Cleaning Robot Market FAQs

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cleaning robot market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cleaning robot market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cleaning robot market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cleaning robot market, vendors

Related Reports:

Delta Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Robotic Paint Booth Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cleaning Robot Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 21.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 13.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd., Cecotec Innovaciones S.L., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Irobot Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SharkNinja Operating LLC, and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Personal cleaning robot - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Professional cleaning robot - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd.

Cecotec Innovaciones S.L.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Irobot Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio