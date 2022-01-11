USD 13.36 bn growth for Sleepwear and Loungewear Market through 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. & Authentic Brands Group LLC, |17000+ Technavio Reports

For additional regional insights into the sleepwear and loungewear market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear and demand for sleepwear and loungewear in developing countries will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the presence of counterfeit products will restrict the market growth. The sleepwear and loungewear market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles

The sleepwear and loungewear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering customized apparel and selling products in bulk through e-auctioning to compete in the market. The sleepwear and loungewear market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.



Vendor Insights & News

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - In February 2019 , the company expanded its American Eagle and Aerie brands throughout Europe with a multi-year license agreement with AEO EU

- In , the company expanded its American Eagle and Aerie brands throughout with a multi-year license agreement with AEO EU H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - In January 2019 , the company announced the launch of its brand COS in Reykjavík, Iceland .

- In , the company announced the launch of its brand COS in Reykjavík, . PVH Corp. - In June 2019 , the company and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. announced today that Calvin Klein , its subsidiary, and G-III have entered into a license agreement for an initial term of five years for the design, production, and distribution of Calvin Klein Jeans women's jeanswear collections in the US and Canada .

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into sleepwear and loungewear.

the market is classified into sleepwear and loungewear. By Distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online.

the market is classified into offline and online. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

