USD 13.37 Bn growth in Online Language Training Market in APAC | 21.43% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Technavio

Mar 11, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online language training market size in APAC is expected to increase by USD 13.37 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market registered a year-over-over growth of 21.43% in 2021 and will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.92% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rates.
The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of players occupying the competitive landscape. Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy are identified as the dominant players in the market.
Factors such as better employability and education prospects, gamification in language learning, and flexibility in language learning will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the increased threat from open sources, the availability of substitutes, and the extensive use of wearable technology for language learning will challenge the growth of the market participants during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
Online Language Training Market in APAC is segmented as below:
- Product
- Courses
- Support Solutions
- Apps
- End-user
- Individual Learners
- Institutional Learners
- Language
- English
- Chinese
- German
- Others
By product, the market will observe maximum growth in the courses segment in 2021. Similarly, the demand for online learning will be significant among individual learners and the market growth will be significant in the English language segment during the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online language training market in APAC report covers the following areas:
- Online Language Training Market size
- Online Language Training Market trends
- Online Language Training Market industry analysis
Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online language training market in APAC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online language training market in APAC is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Language Training Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online language training market growth in APAC during the next five years
- Estimation of the online language training market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online language training market in APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online language training market vendors in APAC
Online Language Learning Market in US 2022-2026: The online language learning market in the US is segmented by product (course material, support, and apps) and end-user (individual learners and institutional learners).
Global Business English Language Training Market 2021-2025: The global business English language training market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning methods (blended learning and online learning), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
|
Online Language Training Market in APAC Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.92%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.37 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
21.43
|
Regional analysis
|
China, India, and the Rest of APAC
|
Performing market contribution
|
China at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Duolingo Inc., inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Open Education Global Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Support solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Apps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Language
- Market segments
- Comparison by Language
- English - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chinese - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- German - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Language
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berlitz Corp.
- Busuu Ltd.
- Duolingo Inc.
- inlingua International Ltd.
- iTutorGroup
- Lesson Nine GmbH
- Memrise Ltd.
- Open Education Global Inc.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- Sanako Oy
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Share this article