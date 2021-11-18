USD 13.81 Bn growth in Yoga Clothing Market | adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., and ASICS Corp. identified as dominant players | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing number of yoga practitioners and innovations in yoga apparel leading to product premiumization are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as unpredictable raw material prices will challenge market growth.

Buy our full report for detailed insights on key drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download Our Free Sample Before Purchasing

The yoga clothing market report is segmented by Product (Bottom wear, Top wear, and Accessories), End-user (Women and Men), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for yoga clothing in North America.

View our Free Sample Report for additional highlights on the top revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the yoga clothing market.

Some Companies Mentioned:

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Hanesbrands Inc.

lululemon athletica Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Global Yoga Accessories Market - Globalyoga accessories market is segmented by product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Yoga Mat Market - Global yoga mat market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Yoga Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Hanesbrands Inc., lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

