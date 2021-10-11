USD 13.85 mn growth in Isobutyl Benzene Market from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

The report on the isobutyl benzene market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by a high demand for ibuprofen. However, factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices may impede market growth.

The isobutyl benzene market covers the following areas:

Isobutyl Benzene Market Sizing

Isobutyl Benzene Market Forecast

Isobutyl Benzene Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Acadechem Co. Ltd.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Ralington Pharma LLP

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

SI Group Inc.

Vinati Organics Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Chlorobenzene Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The chlorobenzene market size will grow by USD 971.00 million at a CAGR of 6.77% from 2021 to 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

The chlorobenzene market size will grow by at a CAGR of 6.77% from 2021 to 2025. Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The polyisobutylene (PIB) market size is expected to grow by 359.53 thousand MT and record a CAGR of 5.44% from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample

Isobutyl Benzene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries India, US, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acadechem Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck KGaA, Ralington Pharma LLP, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SI Group Inc., and Vinati Organics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

