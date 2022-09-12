USD 131.22 Mn growth in P-Phenylenediamine Market -- APAC to occupy 50% market share

Sep 12, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "P-Phenylenediamine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 131.222 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download PDF Sample Report
The global p-phenylenediamine (PPD) market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global, regional, and local buyers. Competition is intense among global and domestic vendors in the market. Furthermore, regional vendors offer PPD solutions often at low prices. Several regional vendors are present in the market, particularly in developing regions such as APAC. The growing automotive and construction industries in developing regions have spurred the demand for PPD and the growth of regional vendors. Vendors compete to offer alternative products based on new processes and technologies. Performance and pricing are important decision-making factors for vendors in the market.
Compliance with environmental standards implemented by regulatory bodies across countries worldwide is considered a crucial factor for the growth of the global PPD market. End-users are increasingly demanding eco-friendly products due to the enforcement of more stringent environmental regulations. Thus, vendors need to offer PPD that is manufactured in compliance with environmental standards. Factors such as product performance, price, and environmental concerns will continue to influence the competition in the global PPD market during the forecast period.
The market will be driven by the growing use of dyes and pigments in different industries, the growing construction industry, and the rising use of PPD in the aramid fiber industry. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The p-phenylenediamine market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Sample Report Here
P-Phenylenediamine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- Dyes and Pigments
- Synthetic Rubber Additives
- Aramid Fibers
- Others
The market growth in the dyes and pigments segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of PPD in dyes and pigments owing to its low toxicity and stable temperature.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
APAC will emerge as a major market, occupying 50% of the global market share. The growth of the cosmetic industry, evolving lifestyles, and improving living standards of consumers are contributing to the growth of the regional market.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The report also covers the following areas:
- P-Phenylenediamine Market size
- P-Phenylenediamine Market trends
- P-Phenylenediamine Market industry analysis
P-Phenylenediamine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist p-phenylenediamine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the p-phenylenediamine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the p-phenylenediamine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of p-phenylenediamine market vendors
|
P-Phenylenediamine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 131.22 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.2
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aarti Industries Ltd., Alfa Aesar, BOCSCI Inc., CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG, Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EC Plaza Network, Inc., JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Liaoning Xinyu Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd., TBI CORPORATION LTD., Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co,Ltd., and Thinkbiotech LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
