USD 131.22 Mn growth in P-Phenylenediamine Market -- APAC to occupy 50% market share

Compliance with environmental standards implemented by regulatory bodies across countries worldwide is considered a crucial factor for the growth of the global PPD market. End-users are increasingly demanding eco-friendly products due to the enforcement of more stringent environmental regulations. Thus, vendors need to offer PPD that is manufactured in compliance with environmental standards. Factors such as product performance, price, and environmental concerns will continue to influence the competition in the global PPD market during the forecast period.

The market will be driven by the growing use of dyes and pigments in different industries, the growing construction industry, and the rising use of PPD in the aramid fiber industry. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The p-phenylenediamine market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Sample Report Here

P-Phenylenediamine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Dyes and Pigments



Synthetic Rubber Additives



Aramid Fibers



Others

The market growth in the dyes and pigments segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of PPD in dyes and pigments owing to its low toxicity and stable temperature.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as a major market, occupying 50% of the global market share. The growth of the cosmetic industry, evolving lifestyles, and improving living standards of consumers are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The report also covers the following areas:

P-Phenylenediamine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist p-phenylenediamine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the p-phenylenediamine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the p-phenylenediamine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of p-phenylenediamine market vendors

P-Phenylenediamine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 131.22 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aarti Industries Ltd., Alfa Aesar, BOCSCI Inc., CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG, Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EC Plaza Network, Inc., JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Liaoning Xinyu Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd., TBI CORPORATION LTD., Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co,Ltd., and Thinkbiotech LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Dyes and pigments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Dyes and pigments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Dyes and pigments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Dyes and pigments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dyes and pigments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Synthetic rubber additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Synthetic rubber additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Synthetic rubber additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Synthetic rubber additives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Synthetic rubber additives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aramid fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Aramid fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aramid fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Aramid fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aramid fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aarti Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Aarti Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Aarti Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Aarti Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Aarti Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Alfa Aesar

Exhibit 105: Alfa Aesar - Overview



Exhibit 106: Alfa Aesar - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Alfa Aesar - Key offerings

10.5 BOCSCI Inc.

Exhibit 108: BOCSCI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: BOCSCI Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: BOCSCI Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 111: CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 112: CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 117: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 124: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 125: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 126: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 127: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.11 Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thinkbiotech LLC

Exhibit 131: Thinkbiotech LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Thinkbiotech LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Thinkbiotech LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

