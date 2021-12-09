USD 133.47 Billion Growth Expected in Smart Education Market: by Product (content, software, and hardware), End-user (higher education and K-12 schools), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

Educational institutions are increasingly adopting advanced learning methodologies such as smart education to sharpen the employment prospects of students. The global workforce requirement scenario is facing issues of demand and supply gap, as graduate and post-graduate students lack industry-specific skills and hence, require training. As a result, institutions are focusing on imparting industry-related skills to students so that they can be competent as per industry requirements. The increased demand for education technology products can be attributed to the greater emphasis laid on STEM-based education. The demand for training and educating healthcare professionals in a smart education environment is rising due to the increasing demand for specialist healthcare workers such as physiotherapists and nurses. Hence, the scope for training and education of students opting for allied healthcare as their career is immense. As a result, the increasing employment opportunities will drive the growth of the smart education market.

The purchase, as well as the maintenance of these devices, takes a toll on the budgets allocated to schools. Institutions providing smart education are facing challenges related to adequate financial support. Although smart education offers several learning benefits, institutions need to take care of the procurement costs and hardware systems such as classroom wearables and projectors that are expensive. The hardware system procurement is also not uniform across countries, as emerging countries lack the required capital to install them. Educational institutions with limited budgets may not be able to invest heavily in the implementation as well as maintenance of smart software solutions such as LMS, thus, limiting the market growth. Such budget constraints will result in the slow adoption of smart education systems in emerging countries, particularly in the APAC and MEA.

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for smart education in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The education industry in this region, especially India, Japan, and China, is evolving rapidly with regard to the adoption of advanced educational tools and technologies. This will facilitate the smart education market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Smart Education Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Content - size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart Education Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Higher education - size and forecast 2020-2025

K-12 schools - size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart Education Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

