USD 138.90 bn growth in Generic Drugs Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The generic drugs market is set to grow by USD 138.90 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of  6.33%. The generic drugs market analysis includes type and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The generic drugs market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies low-cost alternatives as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The advent of RPA, rising M&A, and hospital-owned generics will be some of the trends in the market during the next few years.

The generic drugs market covers the following areas:

Generic Drugs Market Sizing
Generic Drugs Market Forecast
Generic Drugs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amgen Inc.
  • Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
  • Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
  • Merck and Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi SA
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Viatris Inc.

Generic Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 138.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

