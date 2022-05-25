USD 14.05 Bn Growth in Call Center Outsourcing Market | APAC to occupy 35% market share | Technavio

May 25, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global call center outsourcing market size is expected to increase by USD 14.05 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.12% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The region is the fastest-growing market for call center outsourcing, as numerous organizations are providing customer support and sales to Asian clients as well as clients in the US, Europe, and other regions.
The market is concentrated with the presence of a few established players. Vendors are adopting the M&A strategy and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share. The growing focus of vendors on increasing their presence, the emergence of new call centers, and the presence of established players in the market will lead to moderate competition among vendors during the forecast period.
The rise of emerging countries as call center destinations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and the shutdown of call centers might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB are identified as some of the major market participants.
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global call center outsourcing market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
IT and Telecom is the prime end-user in the market. Factors such as increasing technological advances, considerable growth in data traffic, and increasing demand from consumers for digital communication and content are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
About 35% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The development of local call centers coupled with the rising demand for customer relationship management from end-user industries such as telecom, healthcare, and finance are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:
- Call Center Outsourcing Market Size
- Call Center Outsourcing Market Trends
- Call Center Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the call center outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors
|
Call Center Outsourcing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 14.05 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.12
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Australia, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Data processing and outsourced services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Atento SA
- Exhibit 49: Atento SA - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Atento SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Atento SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Atento SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 53: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Sitel Group
- Exhibit 62: Sitel Group - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Sitel Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Sitel Group - Key offerings
- 10.7 StarTek Inc.
- Exhibit 65: StarTek Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: StarTek Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: StarTek Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: StarTek Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: StarTek Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Sykes Enterprises Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Sykes Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 SYNNEX Corp.
- Exhibit 74: SYNNEX Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: SYNNEX Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: SYNNEX Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: SYNNEX Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Teleperformance SE
- Exhibit 83: Teleperformance SE - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Teleperformance SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Teleperformance SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Teleperformance SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Transcom Holding AB
- Exhibit 87: Transcom Holding AB - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Transcom Holding AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Transcom Holding AB - Key news
- Exhibit 90: Transcom Holding AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Transcom Holding AB - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
Share this article