USD 14.18 billion growth expected in Passive Component Market -- Driven by rising demand for passive components in space applications

All manufacturers aim at integrating their production process with the IoT to have a competitive edge over others. The need to manufacture nano-components having high capacitance is increasing because of the advancement in technological devices. The automotive sector creates a huge demand for passive components, and every company is making efforts to capture the market share in this segment.

The report identifies Fenghua HK Electronics Ltd, KEMET Corp., KOA Corp., KYOCERA AVX Components Corp, Kyocera Corp., Mouser Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NICHICON Corp, Nippon Chemi Con Corp, Panasonic Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Rubycon Corp, Ryosan Co, Samsung Electro Mechanics Co. Ltd, SUMIDA Corp, TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD., TDK Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Walsin Technology Corp., and Yageo Corp as some of the major market participants.

Although the rise in the need for passive components in space applications will offer immense growth opportunities, the volatility in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global passive component market is segmented as below:

Product

Capacitors



Resistors



Inductors



Diode



Transformers

The capacitors segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, smart TVs, and camera flashlights.

End-user

Consumer Electronics



IT And Telecom Industry



Automotive Industry



Industrial Machinery



Others

The consumer electronics industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for miniaturized and high-performance electronic devices, as well as the rising government support for healthcare devices.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 61% of the global market share. Factors such as technologically advanced product launches and expansion strategies by major passive component-manufacturing companies are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our passive component market report covers the following areas:

Passive Component Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the passive component market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the passive component market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Passive Component Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist passive component market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the passive component market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the passive component market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of passive component market vendors

Passive Component Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Fenghua HK Electronics Ltd, KEMET Corp., KOA Corp., KYOCERA AVX Components Corp, Kyocera Corp., Mouser Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NICHICON Corp, Nippon Chemi Con Corp, Panasonic Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Rubycon Corp, Ryosan Co, Samsung Electro Mechanics Co. Ltd, SUMIDA Corp, TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD., TDK Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Walsin Technology Corp., and Yageo Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Capacitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Capacitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Capacitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Capacitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Capacitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Resistors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Resistors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Resistors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Resistors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Resistors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Inductors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Inductors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Inductors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Inductors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Inductors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Diode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Diode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Diode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Diode - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Diode - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Transformers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Transformers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 IT and telecom industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on IT and telecom industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on IT and telecom industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on IT and telecom industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on IT and telecom industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 75: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 76: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 78: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 116: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 KEMET Corp.

Exhibit 127: KEMET Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: KEMET Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: KEMET Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: KEMET Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 KYOCERA AVX Components Corp

Exhibit 131: KYOCERA AVX Components Corp - Overview



Exhibit 132: KYOCERA AVX Components Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: KYOCERA AVX Components Corp - Key offerings

11.5 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 NICHICON Corp

Exhibit 139: NICHICON Corp - Overview



Exhibit 140: NICHICON Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: NICHICON Corp - Key offerings

11.7 Nippon Chemi Con Corp

Exhibit 142: Nippon Chemi Con Corp - Overview



Exhibit 143: Nippon Chemi Con Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Nippon Chemi Con Corp - Key offerings

11.8 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 145: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Ryosan Co

Exhibit 150: Ryosan Co - Overview



Exhibit 151: Ryosan Co - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Ryosan Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Ryosan Co - Segment focus

11.10 Samsung Electro Mechanics Co. Ltd

Exhibit 154: Samsung Electro Mechanics Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 155: Samsung Electro Mechanics Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Samsung Electro Mechanics Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Samsung Electro Mechanics Co. Ltd - Segment focus

11.11 TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.

Exhibit 158: TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 159: TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD. - Key offerings

11.12 Yageo Corp

Exhibit 161: Yageo Corp - Overview



Exhibit 162: Yageo Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Yageo Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Yageo Corp - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

