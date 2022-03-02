USD 14.5 Bn growth opportunity in Borescope Market | Healthcare segment to provide maximum opportunity | Technavio

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several domestic and international players offering a wide range of borescopes. The vendors in the market are adopting several strategies such as partnerships and new product launches to expand their product portfolios and geographical reach.

Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc., Asian Contec Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Fluke Corp., Gradient Lens Corp., JME Technologies Inc., Lenox Instrument Co., Medical Intubation Technology Corp., MORITEX Corp., Nexxis, Olympus Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, RF Co. Ltd., SPI Borescopes LLC, Teslong, Titan Tool Supply Inc., USA Borescopes LLC, viZaar industrial imaging AG, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. are some of the dominant players in the market.

The growing demand for video endoscopy systems, the increasing requirement for high operational productivity, and stringent safety regulations leading to the increasing adoption of camera modules in automotive will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing popularity of refurbished rigid endoscopes, lack of good lighting conditions, and the high cost will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Our borescope market report covers the following areas:

Borescope Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Borescope Market is segmented as below:

Application

Healthcare



Industries

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America



South America

The healthcare segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market. The availability of various borescope devices and favorable reimbursement policies are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal diseases, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancements in borescopes will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

APAC will present significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The region currently holds 43% of the global market share. The market will observe the fastest growth in APAC during the forecast period. The increased use of advanced equipment in inspection activities will be crucial in driving the growth of the borescope market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for borescope in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Borescope Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist borescope market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the borescope market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the borescope market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of borescope market vendors

Borescope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.74 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, South America, US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc., Asian Contec Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Fluke Corp., Gradient Lens Corp., JME Technologies Inc., Lenox Instrument Co., Medical Intubation Technology Corp., MORITEX Corp., Nexxis, Olympus Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, RF Co. Ltd., SPI Borescopes LLC, Teslong, Titan Tool Supply Inc., USA Borescopes LLC, viZaar industrial imaging AG, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Asian Contec Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Asian Contec Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Asian Contec Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Asian Contec Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 95: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Fluke Corp.

Exhibit 100: Fluke Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Fluke Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Fluke Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Gradient Lens Corp.

Exhibit 103: Gradient Lens Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Gradient Lens Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Gradient Lens Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 JME Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 106: JME Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: JME Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: JME Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Medical Intubation Technology Corp.

Exhibit 109: Medical Intubation Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Medical Intubation Technology Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Medical Intubation Technology Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 112: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 117: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 viZaar industrial imaging AG

Exhibit 121: viZaar industrial imaging AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: viZaar industrial imaging AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: viZaar industrial imaging AG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

