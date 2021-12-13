USD 14.50 Billion Growth in Waterborne Coatings Market | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the advantages offered by waterborne coatings", says a senior analyst for the materials industry at Technavio. Waterborne coating is extensively used in automobiles, oil and gas, aerospace, and medical and healthcare sectors because of its excellent resistance to heat and abrasion, along with providing superior adhesion. In addition, these water-friendly coatings release fewer organic compounds, are cost-effective in nature, and do not require additives, thinners or hardeners, in turn, becoming the most viable choice for end-users operating in several industries, particularly, construction and marine sectors.

"Factors including stringent regulations on use of solvent-based coatings and developments in end-user industries are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. However, volatile raw material prices and costs associated with waterborne coatings are expected to limit the market's growth during the the forecast period." according to Technavio

Waterborne Coatings Market Segment Highlights

By Product

The waterborne coatings market is segmented by product into water-soluble paints, emulsion latex coatings, and water-based alkyd coatings.

The water-soluble paints was the largest product segment of waterbornes coatings market nin 2020 and will continue to retain the dominance in the market.

Water-soluble paints contain alcohol, glycol ethers, and other oxygen-containing solvents which are miscible with water.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus on environment-friendly paints and coatings.

By End-user

The market is segmented by end-user into architecture, general, automotive, wood, and others.

The architecture end-user segment held the highest waterborne coatings market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Architectural waterborne coatings are mainly designed for roof coatings, wall paints, or deck finishes. These coatings ensure excellent corrosion and temperature resistance, durability, and low fire-hazard risks.

The growth of this segment can be mainly attributed to these coatings gaining popularity due to lower concentrations of VOC content.

Waterborne Coatings Marke Regional Highlights

APAC was the largest revenue-generating segment in waterborne coatings market in 2020 and will continue to contribute the highest market growth during the forecast period.

48% of the growth will originate from the APAC region. The growth can be attributed to the surging use of waterborne coatings in the flourishing automotive and automotive aftermarkets industry, particularly, in India and China .

and . In addition, factors such as the growth in the housing sector, rapid industrialization, and expansion of the architecture industry contribute to the waterborne coatings market in the region.

Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The waterborne coatings market will witness a Year-over-Year growth rate of 3.20% in 2021.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing heavily in R&D activities for the development of advanced, environment-friendly products to compete in the market.

Waterborne Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.20 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

