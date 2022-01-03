USD 14.64 Billion Growth in Smart Sports Equipment Market: By Product, Geography, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025 | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., BRG Sports, EGYM Inc., Kinexon GmbH, Mizuno Corp., PUMA SE, Spektacom Technologies Pvt Ltd, STATSports Group Ltd., and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smart Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Ball Sports



Fitness Sports



Other Sports

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for smart sports equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The increased adoption of connected wearable devices and the rising demand for sports analytics platforms will facilitate the smart sports equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Smart Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Smart Sports Equipment Market report covers the following areas:

The smart sports equipment market share growth by the ball sports segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for sports analytics platforms that rely on inputs obtained from connected sensors and connected equipment, such as connected tennis rackets, golf drivers and clubs, and baseballs, drives the growth of the segment.

Smart Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Smart Sports Equipment Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smart Sports Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart sports equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart sports equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart sports equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Gymnastic Equipment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The gymnastic equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 1.72 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.31%. To get extensive research insights- Download FREE sample report

Golf Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The golf equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 1.37 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.90%. To get extensive research insights- Download FREE sample report

Smart Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 24.32% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 14.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., BRG Sports, EGYM Inc., Kinexon GmbH, Mizuno Corp., PUMA SE, Spektacom Technologies Pvt Ltd, STATSports Group Ltd., and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ball sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fitness sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landsape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

BRG Sports

EGYM Inc.

Kinexon GmbH

Mizuno Corp.

PUMA SE

Spektacom Technologies Pvt Ltd

STATSports Group Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

