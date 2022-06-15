USD 14.70 bn Growth in Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market|Technavio

Market Dynamics

The global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) industry is growing due to increased investment in research and development. The primary market trend driving the global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market growth is cloud-based solutions. However, data privacy concerns are a major roadblock to the expansion of the global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) business.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and International Business Machines Corp., etc.

Some Companies with Key Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers AI Hub, AI building blocks, AI platform that empowers machine learning developers, data scientists, and data engineers to manage their projects from ideation to deployment.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Amazon CodeGuru, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Forecast, Amazon Translate, and others.

Apple Inc. -The company offers Core 3 AI services that seamlessly take advantage of the CPU, GPU, and neural engine to provide maximum performance and efficiency.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into Retail and Healthcare, BFSI, Telecommunication, Government and Defense, and Others. The artificial intelligence-as-a-service market share growth by the retail and healthcare segment has been significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 48.22% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 15.14 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 42.68 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Retail and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Retail and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Retail and healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 59: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Apple Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 62: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 64: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Intel Corp. -Key news



Exhibit 67: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 79: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 83: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Salesforce.com Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 86: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Salesforce.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 88: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 89: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 90: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 91: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 93: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: SAS Institute Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 95: SAS Institute Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 96: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

