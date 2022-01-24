USD 14.98 billion Growth in the Event Tickets Market by 2025 | 36% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

The global event tickets market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market. Technavio's market research report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the growth of the event tickets market during the forecast period.

Event Tickets Market Highlights:

Growth potential (2020-2025): USD 14.98 billion

CAGR: Accelerating at 6%

Accelerating at 6% Year-over-year growth: 2.77%

Looking for further highlights related to the event tickets market? Read a Sample Report Free of Cost

Event Tickets Market: Major regions and key countries:

North America (US)

(US) Europe (UK and Germany )

(UK and ) APAC ( China and Japan )

and ) MEA

South America

Event Tickets Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AXS Group LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC are some of the key vendors operating in the event tickets market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - The company offers tickets for National Hockey League games, National Basket Ball Association games and other events.

The company offers tickets for National Hockey League games, National Basket Ball Association games and other events. AXS Group LLC - The company offers tickets for sporting events like boxing matches, musical events and family shows, namely lectures and seminars.

The company offers tickets for sporting events like boxing matches, musical events and family shows, namely lectures and seminars. Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd - The company offers tickets for latest movies like Godzilla vs Kong in various theatres, sporting events like Call of Duty Mobile Tournament and other occasions.

Technavio offers a comprehensive list of more than 20 vendors in the market. To explore some of these vendors, View a Free Sample

Event Tickets Market: Segmentation

Source: By source, the event tickets market has been classified into primary and secondary segments. The primary segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Primary tickets can be sold through online and offline platforms by event organizers through their own platforms and by third-party service providers. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of professional events, such as exhibitions, live music events, and sports events.

By source, the event tickets market has been classified into primary and secondary segments. The will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Primary tickets can be sold through online and offline platforms by event organizers through their own platforms and by third-party service providers. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of professional events, such as exhibitions, live music events, and sports events. Event type: By event type, the event tickets market has been classified into sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and others. The sporting events segment holds the major share of the global event tickets market, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the rising popularity of sports events such as football, cricket, rugby, and tennis, as well as other indoor games like snooker, basketball, and table tennis.

By event type, the event tickets market has been classified into sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and others. The segment holds the major share of the global event tickets market, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the rising popularity of sports events such as football, cricket, rugby, and tennis, as well as other indoor games like snooker, basketball, and table tennis. Geography: By geography, the events tickets market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the event tickets market in North America . Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America . The high popularity of sports events and music festivals will drive the event tickets market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Find out which segments dominate the event tickets market. Download a Free Sample Now

Event Tickets Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the event tickets market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

We also offer USD 1000 worth FREE customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Related Reports

Event Tickets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AXS Group LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio