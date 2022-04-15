USD 152.38 Bn growth expected in Shared Services Market | North America to occupy 35% global market share | Technavio

The global shared services market is fragmented with the presence of numerous vendors. Vendors are focused on offering hybrid shared service solutions to provide a mix of nearshoring and offshoring services for strategic sourcing and the fulfillment of client requirements.

Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are identified as key market participants. Although the cost reduction and increasing business efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, challenges associated with effective design and implementation of SSCs will hinder the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Shared Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

The global shared services market is segmented as below:

Application

F and A



IT



SCM



HR



CRM

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The F and A (finance and accounting) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The increasing demand for shared services for the standardization and transformation of finance processes is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The increasing demand for F&A and HR shared services among enterprises is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing demand for shared services among public-sector organizations will be contributing to the growth of the shared services market in North America. The US is the key market for shared services in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our shared services market report covers the following areas:

Shared Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the shared services market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the shared services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Shared Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist shared services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the shared services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the shared services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shared services market vendors

Shared Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 152.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

