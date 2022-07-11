USD 153.62 billion Growth in Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size at Accelerating CAGR of 46.46% - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market report titled Mobile Augmented Reality Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have identified the global mobile augmented reality (AR) market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market. The research report extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. In addition, this report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the mobile augmented reality market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
- Application
- Marketing And Advertisement: The marketing and advertisement application segment held the largest mobile augmented reality market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of major end-user industries on launching new mobile AR campaigns.
- Gaming And Entertainment
- Education And Learning
- Travel And Tourism
- Others
- End-user
- Enterprise: The enterprise segment comprises industries such as advertising, marketing, aviation, education, healthcare, logistics, retail, and tourism, which use AR for commercial purposes. AR has the potential to bring about significant changes in the operational processes of an organization.
- Consumer
- Geography
- APAC: 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the mobile augmented reality market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid urbanization will propel the mobile augmented reality market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., mCloud Technologies Corp., Niantic Inc., Plural Technology, PTC Inc., QuestUpon, Seabery Augmented Technology SL group, Seiko Epson Corp., Snaploader Pty. Ltd., VividWorks Oy, weAR Srl, Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
- Companies including Alphabet Inc. offer mobile augmented reality that includes Search with Google Lens, AR in Google Search, Live View in Google Maps, and AR in Apps.
- Key Driver: The increasing dependence on apps and proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is one of the key drivers supporting the mobile augmented reality market growth.
- Key Trend: The emergence of depth-sensing cameras is one of the key mobile augmented reality market trends fueling the market growth.
- Key Challenge: Hardware limitations is one of the challenges limiting the mobile augmented reality market growth.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the mobile augmented reality market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The mobile augmented reality market report covers the following areas:
- Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size
- Mobile Augmented Reality Market Trends
- Mobile Augmented Reality Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile augmented reality market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mobile augmented reality market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mobile augmented reality market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile augmented reality market, vendors
Mobile Augmented Reality Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 46.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 153.62 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
27.13
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., mCloud Technologies Corp., Niantic Inc., Plural Technology, PTC Inc., QuestUpon, Seabery Augmented Technology SL group, Seiko Epson Corp., Snaploader Pty. Ltd., VividWorks Oy, weAR Srl, Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
