USD 16.33 Mn growth in Laser Cladding Equipment Market | Europe to Occupy 44% Market Share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the adoption of modern and efficient material hard-facing and coating technology and the growing demand from mechanical component repair and renovation applications will drive the growth of the laser cladding equipment market. However, the competition from other hard-facing technologies might hamper the market growth.

The declining cost of laser systems is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the lack of skilled machine operators for laser cladding equipment might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The laser cladding equipment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ALPHA LASER GmbH, Coherent Inc., Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV, Gall and Seitz Systems GmbH, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., KUKA AG, Laserline GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the laser cladding equipment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into industrial, mining, power generation, and others. The market witnessed maximum demand for laser cladding equipment from industrial end-users in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America . Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Global Laser Cutting Machine Market - Global laser cutting machine market is segmented by product (fiber, solid-state, diode, and others), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Laser Welding Machine Market - Global laser welding machine market is segmented by technology (fiber laser, solid-state laser, CO2 laser, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.39 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries the US, Germany, China, France, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALPHA LASER GmbH, Coherent Inc., Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV, Gall and Seitz Systems GmbH, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., KUKA AG, Laserline GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio