USD 16.45 Bn growth in Online Tutoring Services Market in US | Significant Growth Expected in Test Preparation Service Segment | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the test preparation service segment registered maximum growth in 2021.

The flexibility offered by online tutoring is one of the major trends in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period.

ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services. However, the lack of personal connection with students will challenge market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increase in tutoring support for test preparation services will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of personal connection with students is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

To help vendors strengthen their market foothold, this online tutoring services market in US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

The online tutoring services market report covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Tutoring Services Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Test Preparation Service



Subject Tutoring Service

End-user

Higher Education Institutes



K-12 Schools

By product, the test preparation service segment is creating maximum growth opportunities. The increasing demand for test preparation services can be attributed to the high number of standard admission tests conducted by most colleges in the US. In addition, the introduction of new and innovative courses that aid in test preparation is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by end-user, the market demand is significant in higher education institutes. The increasing collaboration between vendors and educational institutes to provide online tutoring is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing number of student enrollment for online tutoring services is further driving the market demand from higher education institutes.

Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies the flexibility offered by online tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Tutoring Services Market in US growth during the next few years.

Online Tutoring Services Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the online tutoring services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online tutoring services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online tutoring services market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online tutoring services market vendors

Online Tutoring Services Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.60 Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries Asia, Australia, Armenia, and Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., Pearson Plc, TutaPoint LLC, Tutor.com Inc., and Zovio Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

