USD 16.64 bn in Growth Optical Transport Network Equipment Market|Growing Mobile Data Traffic to Boost Growth|Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Technology

WDM



SONET/SDH

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The optical transport network equipment market report covers the following areas:

The growing mobile data traffic, migration to the WDM architecture, and high demand for data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high initial investment, lack of OTN standards, and different architecture requirements will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the optical transport network equipment market, including ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corp., and ZTE Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the optical transport network equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist optical transport network equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the optical transport network equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the optical transport network equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of optical transport network equipment market vendors

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 16.64 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

