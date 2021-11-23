USD 17.67 bn Growth in Injection Pen Market Size | AstraZeneca Plc and Becton Dickinson and Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The injection pen market witnessed maximum growth in the growth hormone product segment in 2020. Based on geography, North America occupied about 44% of the market share in 2020. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetes.



Injection Pen Market: Major Growth Drivers



The injection pen market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing incidence of diabetes

Growing number of regulatory approvals

Injection Pen Market: Key Vendor Offerings

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers different types of injection pens under the brand name the Fasenra Pen.

Reasons to Buy Injection Pen Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist injection pen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the injection pen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the injection pen market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of injection pen market vendors

Injection Pen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Owen Mumford Ltd., Sanofi SA, and Ypsomed Holding AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

