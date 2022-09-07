USD 17.73 billion Growth in Backup-as-a-service Market Size due to Increasing Demand To Shift From CAPEX To OPEX Model - Technavio

Backup-as-a-service Market Segmentation Highlights

Application

Online Backup: The backup-as-a-service market share growth by the online backup segment will be significant during the forecast period. The cost of online backup solutions makes them favorable for large and medium-sized enterprises and enterprises with critical data. Also, vendors are using 128-bit to 448-bit encryption to transfer the data over unsecured links, which builds trust between enterprises and service providers. This increases the adoption of online backup solutions by large and medium-sized enterprises.

Cloud Backup

Geography

North America: 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for backup-as-a-service in North America . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The building of a new intelligent economy in the region by interlinking technologies such as cloud solutions, mobility, Big Data, and social media, which is driving the growth of the information and communications technology (ICT) market in the region, will facilitate the backup-as-a-service market growth in North America over the forecast period.

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Backup-as-a-service Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our backup-as-a-service market report covers the following areas:

Backup-as-a-service Market Vendor Analysis

The backup-as-a-service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the backup-as-a-service market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The backup-as-a-service market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Backup-as-a-service Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Backup-as-a-service Market, including some of the vendors

Acronis International GmbH : The company focuses on offering data protection and disaster recovery for virtual, physical, mobile, and cloud environments. The company offers backup as a service such as Acronis cyber protect cloud, and Acronis cloud storage.

: The company focuses on offering data protection and disaster recovery for virtual, physical, mobile, and cloud environments. The company offers backup as a service such as Acronis cyber protect cloud, and Acronis cloud storage. Alphabet Inc. : The company offers backup as a service namely Google cloud which features Actifio GO, and broad ecosystem.

: The company offers backup as a service namely Google cloud which features Actifio GO, and broad ecosystem. Amazon.com Inc. : The company offers backup as a service namely AWS Backup which centralizes data protection across AWS services and hybrid workloads.

: The company offers backup as a service namely AWS Backup which centralizes data protection across AWS services and hybrid workloads. Arcserve Inc. : The company offers backup as a service namely Arcserve cloud direct to manage backup and disaster recovery and restore service level agreements.

: The company offers backup as a service namely Arcserve cloud direct to manage backup and disaster recovery and restore service level agreements. Cisco Systems Inc. : The company offers backup as a service such as Cisco BaaS which features Cisco UCS and Commvault Simpana.

: The company offers backup as a service such as Cisco BaaS which features Cisco UCS and Commvault Simpana. Commvault Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Insight Enterprises Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

ITC Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp Inc.

NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Proact IT Group AB

Quantum Corp.

Rubrik Inc.

Veeam Software Group GmbH

Vembu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Backup-as-a-service Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist backup-as-a-service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the backup-as-a-service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the backup-as-a-service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of backup-as-a-service market vendors

Backup-as-a-service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 17.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.33 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arcserve Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Insight Enterprises Inc., International Business Machines Corp., ITC Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Proact IT Group AB, Quantum Corp., Rubrik Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Vembu Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Online backup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Online backup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Online backup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Online backup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online backup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud backup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud backup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud backup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud backup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud backup - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acronis International GmbH

Exhibit 89: Acronis International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: Acronis International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Acronis International GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 92: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Arcserve Inc.

Exhibit 102: Arcserve Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Arcserve Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Arcserve Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 105: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Commvault Systems Inc.

Exhibit 110: Commvault Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Commvault Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Commvault Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 113: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Insight Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 122: Insight Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Insight Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Insight Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Insight Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 126: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

