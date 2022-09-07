USD 17.73 billion Growth in Backup-as-a-service Market Size due to Increasing Demand To Shift From CAPEX To OPEX Model - Technavio

Sep 07, 2022, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Backup-as-a-service Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum of 33.15%. Technavio categorizes the global BaaS market as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the backup-as-a-service market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the BaaS market is the increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to the OPEX model. In addition, the exponential growth in the volume of data is one of the key backup-as-a-service market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. One of the key challenges to the global backup-as-a-service market growth is the possibility of failure during implementation.
- Application
- Online Backup: The backup-as-a-service market share growth by the online backup segment will be significant during the forecast period. The cost of online backup solutions makes them favorable for large and medium-sized enterprises and enterprises with critical data. Also, vendors are using 128-bit to 448-bit encryption to transfer the data over unsecured links, which builds trust between enterprises and service providers. This increases the adoption of online backup solutions by large and medium-sized enterprises.
- Cloud Backup
- Geography
- North America: 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for backup-as-a-service in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The building of a new intelligent economy in the region by interlinking technologies such as cloud solutions, mobility, Big Data, and social media, which is driving the growth of the information and communications technology (ICT) market in the region, will facilitate the backup-as-a-service market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our backup-as-a-service market report covers the following areas:
- Backup-as-a-service Market size
- Backup-as-a-service Market trends
- Backup-as-a-service Market industry analysis
The backup-as-a-service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the backup-as-a-service market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The backup-as-a-service market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Backup-as-a-service Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Backup-as-a-service Market, including some of the vendors
- Acronis International GmbH: The company focuses on offering data protection and disaster recovery for virtual, physical, mobile, and cloud environments. The company offers backup as a service such as Acronis cyber protect cloud, and Acronis cloud storage.
- Alphabet Inc.: The company offers backup as a service namely Google cloud which features Actifio GO, and broad ecosystem.
- Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers backup as a service namely AWS Backup which centralizes data protection across AWS services and hybrid workloads.
- Arcserve Inc.: The company offers backup as a service namely Arcserve cloud direct to manage backup and disaster recovery and restore service level agreements.
- Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers backup as a service such as Cisco BaaS which features Cisco UCS and Commvault Simpana.
- Commvault Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Insight Enterprises Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- ITC Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NetApp Inc.
- NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Proact IT Group AB
- Quantum Corp.
- Rubrik Inc.
- Veeam Software Group GmbH
- Vembu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist backup-as-a-service market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the backup-as-a-service market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the backup-as-a-service market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of backup-as-a-service market vendors
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
