USD 17.9 Million will grow from 2024 to 2028 projected for the Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market, Revolutionizing Auto Safety- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market forecasts remarkable growth, projecting a USD 17.9 million increase at a CAGR of 3.04% from 2023 to 2028. This surge is propelled by escalating demand for crash and safety testing, coupled with the imperative for region-specific crash tests and the advent of new standards to minimize pedestrian injuries. The need for rigorous crash testing to ensure safety standards has become important, driving the market towards accelerated growth. To understand some of the other key factors affecting the Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market, download a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2024-2028

There are a lot of players leading the charge in this dynamic market. Some of them are 4a technology GmbH, AB Dynamics plc, Autoliv Inc., and others. These industry stalwarts are strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced crash test dummies, steering the market towards innovation and excellence.

The Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market is segmented based on product, application, and region.

Product: Male dummy, Female dummy, and Child dummy

Application: Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle

Region: North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

To know why Europe is estimated to contribute to 41% to the growth of the global market, read the free sample report

Future Outlook

As the automotive industry undergoes unprecedented changes, the report estimates significant growth in the male dummy segment, driven by the increasing average weight of males globally. The European region is expected to play a pivotal role, contributing 41% to the overall market growth. Access Technavio's detailed report to understand Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks of the Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market. Buy

Report. Related Reports

The automotive crash impact simulator (ACIS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.79% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 617.25 million.

The PLM software market in the automotive sector size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2.61 billion.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio