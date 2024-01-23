USD 17.9 Million will grow from 2024 to 2028 projected for the Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market, Revolutionizing Auto Safety- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market forecasts remarkable growth, projecting a USD 17.9 million increase at a CAGR of 3.04% from 2023 to 2028. This surge is propelled by escalating demand for crash and safety testing, coupled with the imperative for region-specific crash tests and the advent of new standards to minimize pedestrian injuries. The need for rigorous crash testing to ensure safety standards has become important, driving the market towards accelerated growth. To understand some of the other key factors affecting the Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market, download a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2024-2028
There are a lot of players leading the charge in this dynamic market. Some of them are 4a technology GmbH, AB Dynamics plc, Autoliv Inc., and others. These industry stalwarts are strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced crash test dummies, steering the market towards innovation and excellence.

The Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market is segmented based on product, application, and region.

  • Product: Male dummy, Female dummy, and Child dummy
  • Application: Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle
  • Region: North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Future Outlook

As the automotive industry undergoes unprecedented changes, the report estimates significant growth in the male dummy segment, driven by the increasing average weight of males globally. The European region is expected to play a pivotal role, contributing 41% to the overall market growth.

The automotive crash impact simulator (ACIS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.79% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 617.25 million.

The PLM software market in the automotive sector size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2.61 billion.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

