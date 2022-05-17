USD 17.96 Bn growth in Private Tutoring Market in the US | Evolving Opportunities with ArborBridge LLC and Articulate Global Inc. | Technavio
May 17, 2022, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Tutoring Market in US by Courses and Learning Method - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 17.96 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the major growth drivers, vendor landscape, key segments to invest in over the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis
Private Tutoring Market In US: Course Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Curriculum-based learning - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Test preparation - size and forecast 2021-2026
The curriculum-based learning segment will account for the largest share in the market. The rising importance of STEM courses in the education industry in the US has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. In addition, increased collaborations among vendors to provide digital testing and assessment solutions for the K-12 industry is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Private Tutoring Market In US: Learning Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Online learning - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Blended learning - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market will observe maximum growth in terms of revenue in the online learning segment during the forecast period. The incorporation of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), simulation, and gamification by vendors will be crucial in driving eh growth of the segment.
Vendor Landscape
The private tutoring market in US is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors. Established players have a strong foothold in the market with an extensive range of their flagship products. Global vendors are focusing more on innovation and technological advancements to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Vendors are also focusing on strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.
- ArborBridge LLC
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Boston Tutoring Services
- Chegg Inc.
- Club Z Inc.
- Coursera Inc.
- Graham Holdings Co.
- Growing Stars Inc.
- Huntington Mark LLC
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Mathnasium LLC
- MindLaunch Coaching
- Pearson Plc
- Sylvan Learning LLC
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Tutor Doctor
- TutorMe LLC
- Varsity Tutors LLC
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
- Wyzant Inc.
Major Growth Drivers
The market is driven by the growing emphasis on STEM education in schools and higher educational institutions. The employment prospects in industries related to disciplines such as science and technology has increased steadily over the years. This has increased the incorporation of STEM-based learning in educational institutions. For instance, several K-12 schools in the US are offering basic STEM education and many students are increasingly opting for private tutoring services to gain a better understanding of STEM subjects. The growing interest in STEM is encouraging many vendors in the country to offer personalized tutoring services for STEM subjects to students. For instance, Sylvan Learning offers private tutoring services for a range of STEM-based courses such as coding, robotics and science, engineering, and mathematics. Thus, the increased demand for STEM-based learning is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
|
Private Tutoring Market in US: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 17.96 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.67
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ArborBridge LLC, Articulate Global Inc., Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Wyzant Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Courses
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Learning Method
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Courses
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Courses - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Courses - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Courses
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Courses
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Courses
- 5.3 Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Curriculum-based learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Curriculum-based learning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Courses
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Courses ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Learning Method
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Learning Method - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Learning Method - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Learning Method
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Learning Method
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Learning Method
- 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Blended - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Blended - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Blended - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Classroom-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Classroom-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Learning Method
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Learning Method ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 57: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Chegg Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Chegg Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Chegg Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Chegg Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Chegg Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Club Z Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Club Z Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Club Z Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 66: Club Z Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Growing Stars Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Growing Stars Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Growing Stars Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 69: Growing Stars Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Huntington Mark LLC
- Exhibit 70: Huntington Mark LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Huntington Mark LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 72: Huntington Mark LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 73: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 MindLaunch Coaching
- Exhibit 77: MindLaunch Coaching - Overview
- Exhibit 78: MindLaunch Coaching - Product / Service
- Exhibit 79: MindLaunch Coaching - Key offerings
- 10.9 Pearson Plc
- Exhibit 80: Pearson Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Pearson Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sylvan Learning LLC
- Exhibit 84: Sylvan Learning LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Sylvan Learning LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 86: Sylvan Learning LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Varsity Tutors LLC
- Exhibit 87: Varsity Tutors LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Varsity Tutors LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 89: Varsity Tutors LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 Wyzant Inc.
- Exhibit 90: Wyzant Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Wyzant Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: Wyzant Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 93: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 94: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
