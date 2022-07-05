USD 170.30 billion Growth Recorded in 5G Services Market | Evolving Opportunities from AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and BT Group Plc among other vendors | Technavio

Jul 05, 2022, 07:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market analysis report titled 5G Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report claims the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 30.31% during the projected period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the 5G services market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is notably driving the 5G services market growth, although factors such as high deployment cost of 5G technology may impede market growth.
5G Services Market Segmentation Highlights
- End User
- Consumer: The consumer end-user segment held the largest 5G services market share in 2021. The segment will account for the largest revenue during the forecast period. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of pandemic on market segments.
- Enterprise
- Geographic
- North America: 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for 5G services in North America. The increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of the urban population will propel the 5G services market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
5G Services Market Vendor Landscape
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
- Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- The competitive scenario provided in the 5G services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Top 5G Services Market Players and their key offerings:
- AT and T Inc.: The company offers wide range of 5G services for gaming and others.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.: The company offers 5G services for better streaming and browsing experience.
- BT Group Plc: The company offers wide range of 5G services for wide range of applications such as gaming and others.
- Deutsche Telekom AG: The company offers 5G services for applications such as multimedia and others.
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.: The company offers wide range of 5G services through its subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO INC.
- Orange SA
- SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
- Telstra Corp. Ltd.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 5G services market report covers the following areas:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 5G services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 5G services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 5G services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G services market, vendors
5G Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 170.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
25.20
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Landscape disruption
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT and T Inc.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- BT Group Plc
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
- Orange SA
- SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
- Telstra Corp. Ltd.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
