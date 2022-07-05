USD 170.30 billion Growth Recorded in 5G Services Market | Evolving Opportunities from AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and BT Group Plc among other vendors | Technavio

5G Services Market Segmentation Highlights

End User

Consumer: The consumer end-user segment held the largest 5G services market share in 2021. The segment will account for the largest revenue during the forecast period. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of pandemic on market segments.



Enterprise

Geographic

North America: 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for 5G services in North America. The increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of the urban population will propel the 5G services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

5G Services Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The competitive scenario provided in the 5G services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Top 5G Services Market Players and their key offerings:

AT and T Inc.: The company offers wide range of 5G services for gaming and others.

The company offers wide range of 5G services for gaming and others. Bharti Airtel Ltd.: The company offers 5G services for better streaming and browsing experience.

The company offers 5G services for better streaming and browsing experience. BT Group Plc: The company offers wide range of 5G services for wide range of applications such as gaming and others.

The company offers wide range of 5G services for wide range of applications such as gaming and others. Deutsche Telekom AG: The company offers 5G services for applications such as multimedia and others.

The company offers 5G services for applications such as multimedia and others. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.: The company offers wide range of 5G services through its subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO INC .

The company offers wide range of 5G services through its subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO INC Orange SA

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Telstra Corp. Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

5G Services Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 5G services market report covers the following areas:

5G Services Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 5G services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5G services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5G services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G services market, vendors

5G Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 170.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.20 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT and T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

BT Group Plc

Deutsche Telekom AG

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Orange SA

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Telstra Corp. Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

