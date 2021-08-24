USD 173.13 million growth in Robotic Laser Cutting Market from industrial machinery industry | Technavio

Discover industrial machinery potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

The robotic laser cutting market is driven by increased productivity with improved laser technology. The performance and efficiency of laser cutting have improved drastically due to the integration of fiber lasers. The usage of robotic laser cutting in the aerospace and defense industry is one of the critical robotic laser cutting market trends likely to influence the market positively in the forthcoming years. Moreover, advanced innovations in ultrashort and ultrafast pulsed laser cutters will improve the accuracy and ability to cut more types of materials, in turn, driving the market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters The Robotic Laser Cutting Market is segmented by End-user (Automotive industry, Metal industry, Aerospace Industry, and Others), Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The automotive industry was the largest revenue-generating segment of this market as automotive players prefer flexible solutions to handle hydroformed parts, cut complex vehicle body components, edges, door panels, interior panels, and airbags, with high precision in the automotive industry. APAC was the largest robotic laser cutting market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing aircraft demand and the presence of a large existing base of manufacturing facilities will significantly influence and lead the robotic laser cutting market to register 76% incremental growth during the forecast period.

The robotic laser cutting market covers the following areas:

Robotic Laser Cutting Market Sizing

Robotic Laser Cutting Market Forecast

Robotic Laser Cutting Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

DENSO CORPORATION

FANUC CORPORATION

JENOPTIK AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.

Staubli International AG

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Automotive Industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal Industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace Industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio