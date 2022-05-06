USD 176.29 Bn growth in Children Day Care Services Market | APAC to occupy 32% market share | Technavio

The global children day care services market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several market players. Technavio identifies Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP-Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., and KinderCare Learning Centers LLC as some of the major market participants.

Although the decrease in child mortality rate, increasing labor force participation of women, and positive government initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, factors like the increased cost of raising children, rise in unemployment rates, and increasing health concerns for children will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Purchase our full report now for a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape and the factors affecting their growth.

Read Our Free Sample Before Purchasing

Children Day Care Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global children day care services market is segmented as below:

Application

Center-based



Home-based

The center-based children's day care facilities aim at working on the overall personality development of children. They provide an educationally enriched curriculum that promotes literacy, language development, personality development, and other aspects. Such benefits are driving the demand for center-based children's day care facilities.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The increasing migration of youth from rural to urban areas, in search of a better career and academic opportunities and increasing participation of women in the labor force are creating significant growth opportunities for market players in APAC.

Children Day Care Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our children day care services market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the children day care services market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the children day care services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Children Day Care Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist children day care services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the children day care services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the children day care services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of children day care services market vendors

Related Reports:

Preschool Market in India by Area and Age Group - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

K-12 Online Education Market in China by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Children Day Care Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 176.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.01 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP-Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., and KinderCare Learning Centers LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Center-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Cadence Education LLC

G8 Education Ltd.

Global Childrens Center

Goddard Systems Inc.

Growing Room

JP-Holdings Inc.

Kids R Kids International Inc.

KinderCare Learning Centers LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio