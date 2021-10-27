USD 18,074.28 Bn growth in Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market | Maximum Growth Expected in North America | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the emergence of new outsourcing destinations and the proliferation of risk management processes will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the shortage of domain expertise will restrict the market growth.

The cost reduction and enhanced efficiency of legal process outsourcing will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the lack of trust and credibility is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The legal process outsourcing services market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Capita Plc, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Exigent Group Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integreon Inc., LegalBase, Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., and UnitedLex Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The legal process outsourcing services market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Service, the market is classified into contract management, e-discovery services, litigation support, legal research, and others. The growth in the contract management segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18,074.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Capita Plc, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Exigent Group Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integreon Inc., LegalBase, Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., and UnitedLex Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

