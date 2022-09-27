USD 18.78 Mn Growth in Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring Systems Market, Increasing Demand for Smart and IoT Integrated Monitoring Systems to be a Key Trend - Technavio

This report on the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market offers a comprehensive analysis by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market is the increasing demand for smart and IoT integrated monitoring systems. The increase in the number of smart cities and the rise in urbanization in various countries have led to the adoption of smart swimming pool monitoring systems. Moreover, the time taken for data exchange between devices has reduced significantly. The data transferred needs various protocols that require regular monitoring. Thus, the rising demand for smart and IoT-integrated monitoring systems will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring Systems Market 2022-2026

The global automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market size is expected to grow by USD 18.78 million. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring Systems Market: Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the offline segment will generate maximum revenue in the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market, owing to the establishment of stores in new markets, the expansion of businesses by M&A, and the exploration of new business opportunities that rely on strategic decisions based on market trends.

In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors owing to the factors such as the high adoption of automatic swimming pool monitoring systems and the concentration of market players.

Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring Systems Market: Major Growth Drivers

The technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization are driving the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market growth. Consumers spend more on products with features such as mobile app-based notification, smart monitoring, and self-feeding mechanism, which has resulted in the premiumization of products. Premiumization enhances consumer engagement with brands. Hence, technological innovations and product line extension are supporting the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring Systems Market: Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in the market include Ambient LLC, Aquatic Technology Inc, C Float, FLUIDRA SA, Hayward Holdings Inc., iopool, IRRIJARDIN, Keto A.I, Lifebuoy, Nuvis Technologies Inc, Nymet Innovations Pty Ltd, Ondilo SAS, Pentair Plc, ProAutomation, Sutro Inc, Tesla Water Pty Ltd, VivoAquatics Inc., WATERAIR SAS Group, Waterco, WaterGuru Inc, among others.

Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring Systems Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market vendors

Related Reports

Personal Cooling Device Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The personal cooling device market size is projected to grow by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market by Type, End-User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The portable evaporative air cooler market share is expected to increase by USD 103.19 million from 2021 to 2026.

Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambient LLC, Aquatic Technology Inc, C Float, FLUIDRA SA, Hayward Holdings Inc., iopool, IRRIJARDIN, Keto A.I, Lifebuoy, Nuvis Technologies Inc, Nymet Innovations Pty Ltd, Ondilo SAS, Pentair Plc, ProAutomation, Sutro Inc, Tesla Water Pty Ltd, VivoAquatics Inc., WATERAIR SAS Group, Waterco, and WaterGuru Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 C Float

Exhibit 103: C Float - Overview



Exhibit 104: C Float - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: C Float - Key offerings

11.4 FLUIDRA SA

Exhibit 106: FLUIDRA SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: FLUIDRA SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: FLUIDRA SA - Key offerings

11.5 Hayward Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 109: Hayward Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hayward Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Hayward Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Hayward Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 iopool

Exhibit 113: iopool - Overview



Exhibit 114: iopool - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: iopool - Key offerings

11.7 Pentair Plc

Exhibit 116: Pentair Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: Pentair Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Pentair Plc - Key news



Exhibit 119: Pentair Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Pentair Plc - Segment focus

11.8 Sutro Inc

Exhibit 121: Sutro Inc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sutro Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Sutro Inc - Key offerings

11.9 Tesla Water Pty Ltd

Exhibit 124: Tesla Water Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tesla Water Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Tesla Water Pty Ltd - Key offerings

11.10 WATERAIR SAS Group

Exhibit 127: WATERAIR SAS Group - Overview



Exhibit 128: WATERAIR SAS Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: WATERAIR SAS Group - Key news



Exhibit 130: WATERAIR SAS Group - Key offerings

11.11 Waterco

Exhibit 131: Waterco - Overview



Exhibit 132: Waterco - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Waterco - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Waterco - Segment focus

11.12 WaterGuru Inc

Exhibit 135: WaterGuru Inc - Overview



Exhibit 136: WaterGuru Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: WaterGuru Inc - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio