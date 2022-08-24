USD 18.92 billion Growth in Office Furniture Market, Global Furniture Group and Haworth Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, year-over-year growth rate, the overall market environment, and other important aspects. Request the Latest FREE PDF sample report

Office Furniture Market 2022-2026:Scope

The office furniture market report covers the following areas:

Office Furniture Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

D3 Office Group Ltd., Flokk AS, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furnishings Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, KI, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Meridian Office Furniture Ltd., Okamura Corp., Schiavello International, Sedus Stoll AG, Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Global Furniture Group - The company offers a wide range of office furniture such as office chairs, desks, and tables.

Office Furniture Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

End-user

Commercial Office Furniture



Home Office Furniture

Product

Seating



Systems



Tables



Storage Units And Files



Overhead Bins

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Office Furniture Market 2022-2026:Revenue-generating Distribution Channel

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Convenience in terms of contacting the vendor, availability of a wide variety of products and brands, and direct sales are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment.

Office Furniture Market 2022-2026:Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, improving lifestyles of individuals, and the growth of real estate and construction industries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the office furniture market in APAC.

Office Furniture Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist office furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the office furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the office furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office furniture market vendors

Office Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled D3 Office Group Ltd., Flokk AS, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furnishings Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, KI, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Meridian Office Furniture Ltd., Okamura Corp., Schiavello International, Sedus Stoll AG, Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

