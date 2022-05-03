USD 185.7 Billion Growth in Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market During 2022-2026 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Adams Rite Aerospace Inc., AMETEK Inc., and Cobham Ltd. | Technavio

Aircraft type - Narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, and regional aircraft

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market: Key Findings

Commercial aircraft oxygen system market value to grow by USD 185.7 billion from 2021 to 2026.

from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period

during the forecast period 37% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market: Growth Drivers

Preference for aircraft with advanced technologies is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The continuous growth in global air traffic has increased the demand for new-generation aircraft that feature both better fuel efficiency and increased reliability. This is forcing aircraft OEMs to revamp their production facilities to cater to the growing demand. Besides, stringent regulations imposed by governing bodies like European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and FAA are forcing aircraft manufacturers to focus on improving the comfort and safety of passengers.

The oxygen system is one of the vital systems on an aircraft that ensures the safety of passengers and crew members under cabin decompression. Therefore, the rising demand for aircraft with advanced technologies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

"Regulatory obligation for installing oxygen system and the emergence of new MRO hubs in APAC will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market: Major Vendors

Adams Rite Aerospace Inc: Adams Rite Aerospace Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers aircraft oxygen systems including oxygen regulators, masks, control panels, cylinders, and others.

AMETEK Inc: AMETEK Inc. operates its business through segments such as Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The company offers aircraft oxygen systems including regulators, hoses, radio cords, harnesses, and fully assembled masks.

Cobham Plc: Cobham Plc operates its business through segments such as Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 185.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adams Rite Aerospace Inc., AMETEK Inc., CASP Aerospace Inc., Cobham Ltd., East/West Industries Inc., Essex Industries Inc., Meggitt Plc, Mountain High E and S, Precise Flight Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rostec, Safran SA, and Ventura Aerospace Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Aircraft Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Aircraft Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Aircraft Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Aircraft Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Aircraft Type

5.3 Narrow body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Narrow body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Narrow body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Narrow body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Narrow body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wide body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wide body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wide body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wide body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wide body aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Regional aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Aircraft Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Aircraft Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adams Rite Aerospace Inc.

Exhibit 93: Adams Rite Aerospace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Adams Rite Aerospace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Adams Rite Aerospace Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 96: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: AMETEK Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: AMETEK Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cobham Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Cobham Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Cobham Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Cobham Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Cobham Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 East/West Industries Inc.

Exhibit 104: East/West Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: East/West Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: East/West Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: East/West Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Meggitt Plc

Exhibit 108: Meggitt Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Meggitt Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Meggitt Plc - Key news



Exhibit 111: Meggitt Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Meggitt Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Precise Flight Inc.

Exhibit 113: Precise Flight Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Precise Flight Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Precise Flight Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 116: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Rostec

Exhibit 121: Rostec - Overview



Exhibit 122: Rostec - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Rostec - Key offerings

10.11 Safran SA

Exhibit 124: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 127: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Safran SA - Segment focus

10.12 Ventura Aerospace Inc.

Exhibit 129: Ventura Aerospace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ventura Aerospace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Ventura Aerospace Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

