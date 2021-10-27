USD 189.7 Bn growth in Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025 | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. to emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Cybersecurity Market

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.:

The company offers cybersecurity solutions through real-time cyber operations, leading-edge technical innovations, critical large-scale incident responses, and advanced cyber threat intelligence that helps in keeping business and mission secure, under the brand name of Booz Allen Hamilton.

Broadcom Inc.:

The company offers cybersecurity solutions that deliver endpoint security, identity security, information security, and network security across on-premises and cloud infrastructures to provide complete and effective asset protection in the industry, under the brand name of Broadcom.

Cisco Systems Inc.

The company offers cybersecurity solutions using a cloud-native, built-in platform that connects Cisco Secure portfolio and one's infrastructure which allows to radically reduce dwell time, human-powered tasks and protect from cybercrimes, under the brand name of Cisco.

Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cybersecurity market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The cybersecurity market is driven by increase in the use of mobile devices and implementing a firewall as a disruptive deception capability. In addition, other factors such as increasing IT security budget are expected to trigger the cybersecurity market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 15% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Cybersecurity Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 189.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., HP Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

