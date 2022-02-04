USD 19.88 Bn growth in Online Jewelry Market | High Growth Opportunity in Fine Jewelry Segment | Technavio

Technavio estimates the global online jewelry market size to increase by USD 19.88 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market registered year-over-year growth of 14.59% in 2020 and is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by innovations in jewelry design and technology. Evolving tastes of consumers and the availability of various collections of jewelry online has fueled the demand for newer designs in the jewelry market. Innovative jewelry designs are priced higher and many consumers are willing to pay premium prices for such products. Hence, to capitalize on growing consumer demands, vendors are emphasizing on widening their range of jewelry collections with innovative designs. Subsequently, the integration of technology such as 3D printing in the manufacture of jewelry has increased among vendors. This is enabling them to innovate in terms of design, check the purity of precious metals and stones, and differentiate their products. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global online jewelry market during the forecast period.

Get additional highlights on factors influencing the market growth. Download a Free Sample Now

Online Jewelry Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the online jewelry market is segmented by fine jewelry and fashion jewelry. The fine jewelry segment is generating maximum revenue in the market. The increasing demand for fine jewelry among consumers for special occasions such as Mother's Day and Valentine's Day is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Online Jewelry Market: Geographic Landscape

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for online jewelry in North America. Changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences are increasing the demand for fashion jewelry in the region. In addition, innovation through product line extension and the trend of gifting jewelry items for seasonal occasions are driving the growth of the online jewelry market in North America.

Download a Free Sample and identify key revenue-generating segments, regions, and countries in the online jewelry market.

Companies Covered:

CHANEL Ltd.

Chopard Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Graff Diamonds Ltd.

Kering SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Titan Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Gems and Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

3D Printed Jewelry Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 15% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 19.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio