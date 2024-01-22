USD 192.39 million growth expected in Coconut Sugar Market between 2022-2027, Analysing growth in Organic coconut sugar segment - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The coconut sugar market is set to grow by USD 192.39 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The organic coconut sugar segment is set to witness substantial market share growth, driven by the increasing demand for organic products stemming from environmental concerns and fair-trade practices. Consumers, emphasizing high-quality ingredients, will further boost the segment's demand. The launch of new organic coconut sugar-based products, coupled with its popularity as a natural and gluten-free alternative sweetener, supports segment growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the popularity of vegan and plant-based diets contribute to the organic segment's anticipated growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coconut Sugar Market 2023-2027

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Market growth in the Coconut Sugar segment is fueled by the surging demand for organic coconut sugar, propelled by health-conscious consumers seeking healthier alternatives. The increasing global popularity of organic foods prompts vendors to introduce a variety of organic coconut sugar options, aligning with evolving consumer preferences and driving market expansion, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The surge in plant-based diets is a pivotal trend shaping the Coconut Sugar Market, driven by heightened awareness of health and environmental benefits. 

Stringent regulations in the manufacturing and distribution of coconut sugar hampers market growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

The coconut sugar market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • BetterBody Foods
  • Big Tree Farms Inc.
  • Celebes Coconut Corp.
  • Connecticut Coconut Co.
  • Franklin Baker Co.
  • Madhava Ltd.
  • NOW Health Group Inc.
  • Nutiva Inc.
  • PT Mega Inovasi Organik
  • PT. COCO SUGAR Indonesia
  • PT. INTRAFOOD SINGABERA Indonesia
  • Saudi Food Ingredients Factory
  • The Coconut Co. UK Ltd.
  • The Divine Foods
  • The Groovy Food Co.
  • Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.
  • Tree Grab
  • Treelife
  • Wholsum Foods Pvt. Ltd.
  • Yana Industries LLP

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

