USD 194.99 mn growth in Self-tan Products Market size | Technavio

Mar 16, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-tan products market size is expected to increase by USD 194.99 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%. Technavio analyzes the market by Product (lotions, gels, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Learn about additional highlights related to the self-tan products market. Download FREE Sample Report
The self-tan products market covers the following areas:
Self-tan Products Market Sizing
Self-tan Products Market Forecast
Self-tan Products Market Analysis
Drivers and Challenges
The availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits is driving the growth of the self-tan products market. The popularity of self-tan products, such as lotions, gels, sprays, creams, and mousse, is rising. The key competitors in the market, including Clarins, Kao Corporation, and Procter and Gamble, are developing products with self-tanning features along with anti-aging and skin moisturizing and soothing properties. These products are targeted toward mass consumers that prefer multifunctional products. Many self-tan products act as moisturizers and soothing creams as well. This is driving the sales of self-tan products considerably, posing a significant growth opportunity during the forecast period.
The increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products will challenge the self-tan products market during the forecast period. Effective home remedies can be alternatives to commercially manufactured self-tan products. Hence, some consumers opt for well-known home remedies rather than cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. These remedies are inexpensive, easy to find, and have fewer side effects. Many home remedies help in providing a tan without any side effects. Vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and black tea bags, which, when mixed with any white lotion, help in providing a tanned appearance. These are considered a more accessible and trustworthy option by consumers rather than over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and cosmetics. Therefore, the presence of a significant number of home remedies can negatively impact the growth of the global self-tan products market.
Key Vendors Analysis
The self-tan products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on pricing, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Beauty by Earth, Bondi Sands Pty Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Crown Laboratories Inc., Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Marque of Brands Pty Ltd., Nip and Fab Ltd., Pure Source LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Tan Luxe, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., Unilever PLC, and Welby Healthcare Ltd. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Kao Corp. - The company offers self-tanning moisturizers under the brand name JERGENS.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Mass Beauty Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Self-tan Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 194.99 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.62
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beauty by Earth, Bondi Sands Pty Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Crown Laboratories Inc., Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Marque of Brands Pty Ltd., Nip and Fab Ltd., Pure Source LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Tan Luxe, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., Unilever PLC, and Welby Healthcare Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Lotions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Lotions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lotions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Lotions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lotions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Gels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Gels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Gels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Gels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Gels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 COOLA LLC
- Exhibit 93: COOLA LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 94: COOLA LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: COOLA LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 Coty Inc.
- Exhibit 96: Coty Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Coty Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Coty Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Coty Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 100: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Kao Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 103: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Kose Corp.
- Exhibit 105: Kose Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Kose Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Kose Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Kose Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 109: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 110: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 112: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 Marque of Brands Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Marque of Brands Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Marque of Brands Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Marque of Brands Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nip and Fab Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: Nip and Fab Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Nip and Fab Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Nip and Fab Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 PZ Cussons Plc
- Exhibit 120: PZ Cussons Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 121: PZ Cussons Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: PZ Cussons Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: PZ Cussons Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Ulta Beauty Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Ulta Beauty Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Ulta Beauty Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Ulta Beauty Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 127: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 137: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations
- grooming: Includes shaving and grooming products such as conditioners, skin soothers, pre-and post-shave moisturizers, shavers, and trimmers
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article