USD 2.09 bn growth in Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model
Aug 25, 2021, 06:59 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the industrial energy efficiency services market to grow by USD 2.09 billion, at about 4% during 2020-2024. The report on the industrial energy efficiency services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The market is driven by growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability. An increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment is one of the key industrial energy efficiency services market trends.
Technavio analyzes the market by Service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and Geographic Landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rise in focus on using renewable energy is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial energy efficiency services market during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
The industrial energy efficiency services market covers the following areas:
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Sizing
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Forecast
Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Enel Spa
- ENGIE SA
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- SGS SA
- Siemens AG
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- EA and C - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- M and V - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- P and SO - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Enel Spa
- ENGIE SA
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- SGS SA
- Siemens AG
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
