USD 2.1 billion growth in Weight Loss Supplement Market between 2022 and 2027, The growth of online retail stores to boost growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weight Loss Supplement Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is estimated to grow by USD 2.1 billion during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.75%. The growth of online retail stores drives growth. The increasing availability of the Internet results in higher adoption of online retail and a shift in consumer purchasing patterns across various retail sectors. Additionally, the convenience of online shopping, the ability to compare products and prices from different suppliers, and value-added services like home delivery drive the expansion of e-commerce. Dietary supplements, which include weight loss supplements, are also widely available through online stores. Given the increasing number of suppliers and their products offered on online platforms, consumers are increasingly inclined to make their purchases through these digital channels. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a FREE Sample Report

The increasing popularity of plant-based supplements is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, factors such as the risk of side effects challenge the growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Bioalpha Holdings Berhad, FANCL Corp., Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GNC Holdings LLC, Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Market America Inc., Nature Sure, Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Shaklee Corp., Solace Nutrition, True Protein Pty Ltd., Vitaco Ltd., and Wolfson Holdco Ltd.

The report also includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

The online stores segment is significant during the forecast period. Online platforms allow consumers to compare products, evaluate health benefits, and access user reviews, aiding informed decision-making. This trend drives demand as consumers seek reliable information and convenience, fueling growth in online distribution channels for weight loss supplements.

Applications include:

The industry offers a wide array of products containing ingredients like Garcinia Cambogia, Green Tea Extract, and Raspberry Ketones. These supplements often include caffeine, CLA, and HCA for enhanced metabolism and appetite suppression. Probiotics and fiber supplements aid digestion, while Yohimbine and Pyruvate target fat burning. Market trends focus on natural ingredients and convenience, driving innovation in weight loss formulations and promoting consumer adoption.

