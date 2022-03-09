USD 2.12 bn Growth in Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India | Technavio

Mar 09, 2022, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is expected to grow by USD 2.12 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.30% during the forecast period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 1.09%.
Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India: Driver
The increasing demand for premium appliances will fuel the growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India during the forecast period. The growing importance of consumer electronics and home appliances is resulting in the demand for unique and premium consumer electronics. Premium appliances are equipped with smart features that match the societal status of upper-class households. The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) is driving the demand for luxury consumer electronics and home appliances in developing economies and fueling the market growth.
Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India: Challenge
Compliance costs will challenge the growth of the consumer electronics and household appliances market in India. The consumer electronics and home appliances market has been experiencing an increase in cost burden due to the evolving nature of compliances prescribed by the government in recent years. This cost burden is ultimately passed on to consumers, thus making products unaffordable and having a detrimental impact on their demand. These factors will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India: Vendor Analysis
The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- AB Electrolux - As the key products, the company provides several products such as washing machine(Front Load Washer with SmartBoost and others.
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - As the key products, the company offers several home appliances such as washing machines, laundry care, and others.
- Hitachi Ltd. - As the key products, the company offers washing machines, fridges, air conditioners, and others.
- Koninklijke Philips NV - As the key products, the company offers heaters, washing machines, fridges, sound systems, and others.
- LG Electronics Inc. - As the key products, the company offers heaters, washing machine, fridge, sound systems, and others.
Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India: Segmentation Analysis
This report segments the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India by product (consumer electronics and home appliances) and market landscape (freestanding and built-in). The consumer electronics and home appliances market share growth in India by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period.
|
Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.12 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.09
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
