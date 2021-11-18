USD 2.14 Bn growth in Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market | 12.23% YOY growth expected in 2021 | Technavio

Broadcom Inc., Davis Instruments Corp., LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Skye Instruments Ltd., Solar Light Co. Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing investments in the global smartphone market and improved efficiency in the automotive segment will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Industrial



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Medical



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The market witnessed maximum demand for UV sensors from the industrial end-user segment in 2020. The market growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC is expected to offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 38% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ultraviolet (UV) sensors in APAC.

Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Broadcom Inc., Davis Instruments Corp., LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Skye Instruments Ltd., Solar Light Co. Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

The growing popularity of sensing technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, technical challenges with UV sensors may threaten the growth of the market.

Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ultraviolet (UV) sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultraviolet (UV) sensor market vendors

Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Davis Instruments Corp., LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Skye Instruments Ltd., Solar Light Co. Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

