USD 2.21 Bn growth in Microbial Testing Market | 3M Co. and Agilent Technologies Inc. emerge as Key Players | Technavio

Factors such as the high prevalence of food-borne diseases and the rise in prevalence and awareness about HIV will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The microbial testing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Microbial Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Food and Beverages and Others



Pharmaceuticals



Clinical Diagnosis

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

By application, the market generated maximum revenue in the food and beverages and others segment in 2020. In terms of geography, North America is expected to offer significant opportunities for market players over the forecast period. The region currently accounts for 39% of the global market share. Factors such as the growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development, recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several vendors are driving the growth of the microbial testing market in North America.

Microbial Testing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the microbial testing market include 3M Co., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the microbial testing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Market trends such as the rise in the geriatric population is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals may threaten the growth of the market.

Microbial Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

