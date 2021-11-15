USD 2.24 bn growth in Polyester Polyol Market from 2019 to 2024|Technavio

The report on the polyester polyol market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the demand from the automotive and construction industries.

APAC was the largest geographic segment of the polyester polyol market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. According to Technavio, APAC will account for 61% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. China, the US, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the polyester polyol market in APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The market in the region will be driven by factors such as the increasing number of residential, non-residential, and public infrastructure projects, especially in India, China, Malaysia, and other developing countries.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DIC Corp.

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Purinova Sp zoo

Stepan Co.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Polyester Polyol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Purinova Sp zoo, Stepan Co., and Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

