USD 2.25 Bn growth opportunity in Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market -- North America to emerge as key market

Technavio identifies ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. as major market participants. Although the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of awareness, installation and integration issues; and intensifying vendor competition will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The personal emergency response system (PERS) market is segmented as below:

Type

Mobile



Landline



Standalone

The mobile segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is driven by the rising use of smartphones has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

35% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidences of chronic conditions and surgical cases, rising product launches, the presence of both local and global companies, and the availability of public and private reimbursement policies for the purchase of personal emergency response systems. The US is the key market for personal emergency response systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal emergency response system (PERS) market report covers the following areas:

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the personal emergency response system (PERS) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the personal emergency response system (PERS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Request Sample Report Here

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal emergency response system (PERS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal emergency response system (PERS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal emergency response system (PERS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal emergency response system (PERS) market vendors

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Technology

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Landline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Landline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Landline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Standalone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ADT Inc.

Exhibit 43: ADT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: ADT Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: ADT Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: ADT Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 AlertOne Services LLC

Exhibit 47: AlertOne Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 48: AlertOne Services LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 49: AlertOne Services LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Bay Alarm Medical

10.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 53: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Best Buy Co. Inc. - key news



Exhibit 56: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Careline365

Exhibit 58: Careline365 - Overview



Exhibit 59: Careline365 - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Careline365 - Key offerings

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 61: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 62: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news



Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.9 MobileHelp LLC

Exhibit 66: MobileHelp LLC - Overview



Exhibit 67: MobileHelp LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 68: MobileHelp LLC - Key offerings

10.10 ModivCare Inc.

Exhibit 69: ModivCare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: ModivCare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: ModivCare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: ModivCare Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Nice SpA

Exhibit 73: Nice SpA - Overview



Exhibit 74: Nice SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Nice SpA - Key offerings

10.12 Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology



Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

