USD 2.25 Bn growth opportunity in Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market -- North America to emerge as key market

Aug 10, 2022, 02:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 2.25 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.26% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The personal emergency response system (PERS) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The key players are working on extending their product portfolios to grow their market share. They are also using methods like acquisitions and collaborations. The market is prone to facing frequent changes in consumer demand and preferences. Such changes can influence the performance of the vendors in the market. Besides, regional, national, and local economic conditions and demographic trends also can influence the performance of the vendors in the market.
Technavio identifies ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. as major market participants. Although the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of awareness, installation and integration issues; and intensifying vendor competition will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The personal emergency response system (PERS) market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Mobile
- Landline
- Standalone
The mobile segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is driven by the rising use of smartphones has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
35% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidences of chronic conditions and surgical cases, rising product launches, the presence of both local and global companies, and the availability of public and private reimbursement policies for the purchase of personal emergency response systems. The US is the key market for personal emergency response systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal emergency response system (PERS) market report covers the following areas:
- Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market size
- Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market trends
- Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market industry analysis
Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the personal emergency response system (PERS) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the personal emergency response system (PERS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Request Sample Report Here
Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personal emergency response system (PERS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the personal emergency response system (PERS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personal emergency response system (PERS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal emergency response system (PERS) market vendors
Related Reports:
- Smart Healthcare Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
2022-2026
- Clinical Workflow Solution Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and
Analysis 2022-2026
|
Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.25 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.26
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Technology
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Landline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Landline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Landline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Standalone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ADT Inc.
- Exhibit 43: ADT Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: ADT Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: ADT Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: ADT Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 AlertOne Services LLC
- Exhibit 47: AlertOne Services LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 48: AlertOne Services LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: AlertOne Services LLC - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bay Alarm Medical
- 10.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Best Buy Co. Inc. - key news
- Exhibit 56: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Careline365
- Exhibit 58: Careline365 - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Careline365 - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Careline365 - Key offerings
- 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 61: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news
- Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.9 MobileHelp LLC
- Exhibit 66: MobileHelp LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 67: MobileHelp LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: MobileHelp LLC - Key offerings
- 10.10 ModivCare Inc.
- Exhibit 69: ModivCare Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: ModivCare Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: ModivCare Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: ModivCare Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Nice SpA
- Exhibit 73: Nice SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Nice SpA - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Nice SpA - Key offerings
- 10.12 Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 82: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article