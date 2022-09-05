USD 2.28 billion Growth in Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Due to Changing Lifestyle Patterns And Busy Work Lives Of Urban Populace - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automatic and smart pet feeder market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.28 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.9%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automatic and smart pet feeder market as a part of the global leisure products market. The report identifies the changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace as one of the most prominent factors influencing the market's growth. In addition, smart homes augmenting the demand for smart pet feeders will be one of the key market trends driving the automatic and smart pet feeder market growth. However, the major challenge impeding the automatic and smart pet feeder market growth is the low battery life leading to low battery runtime.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market

For more insights on the scope, market dynamics, and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The automatic and smart pet feeder market report is segmented by Product (automatic pet feeder and smart pet feeder), End-user (dogs and cats), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Distribution channel (offline and online).

Regional Opportunities: 55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the automatic and smart pet feeder market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the European and South American markets. Rising online sales, an increase in pet ownership, and the adoption of smart pet care devices will facilitate the automatic and smart pet feeder market growth in North America over the forecast period.

55% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. US and are the key markets for the automatic and smart pet feeder market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the European and South American markets. Rising online sales, an increase in pet ownership, and the adoption of smart pet care devices will facilitate the automatic and smart pet feeder market growth in over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The automatic and smart pet feeder market share growth in the automatic pet feeder segment will be significant during the forecast period. Automatic pet feeders are programmed to dispense food to pets at fixed intervals and also allow users to customize the food quantity as per the requirements of their pets. This product is embedded with a microphone and a speaker for the pet owner to record his/her message as an indication for the pets during meal times. Such offerings are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Request for a Sample PDF Report to Retrieve Segment-wise Insights and Regional Contribution

Vendor Landscape

The automatic and smart pet feeder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the automatic and smart pet feeder market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by key vendors. The automatic and smart pet feeder market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

C and A Marketing Inc. : The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name ARF pets

: The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name ARF pets

Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. : The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name Aspen pet, Petmate, and Gamma2.

: The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name pet, Petmate, and Gamma2.

Encaya Corp. : The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name Wireless Whiskers.

: The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name Wireless Whiskers.

JnB Innovation SAS : The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name Catspad.

: The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name Catspad.

PetKeen : The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name Pintofeed.

: The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name Pintofeed.

PETKIT Ltd.



Pets at Home Group Plc



Radio Systems Corp.



SureFlap LLC



Wopet Pet Product Ltd.

Access Extensive Vendor Profiles with Product Offerings as you Download Sample PDF!

Related Reports:

Pet Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Pet Insurance Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-202

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio