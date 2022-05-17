USD 2.32 Bn growth expected in Railway Network Cables Market | Evolving opportunities in APAC | Technavio

Segmentation Analysis

Railway Network Cables Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Power cables - size and forecast 2021-2026

Signal and communication cables - size and forecast 2021-2026

The power cables segment will account for the largest share of the market. Increasing investments in the development and production of railway coaches are driving the growth of the power cables segment.

Railway Network Cables Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC is expected to witness maximum growth during the forecast period. The region currently occupies 46% of the global market share. Rapid urbanization and globalization have forced governments in the region to make significant investments in the adoption of electric trains, which is fueling the demand for railway network cables in APAC.

Vendor Landscape

The global railway network cables market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several large regional and local vendors. Vendors are expected to witness considerable challenges from low-cost manufacturers in developing countries, many of which produce railway network cables without adhering to standards or safety specifications. These vendors may even sell unsafe or counterfeit products in the market. Since differentiating between a fake and genuine product is generally very difficult, these vendors pose a significant challenge to the market.

Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.

Baosheng Science and Technology Innovation Co. Ltd.

Belden Inc.

Bhuwal Insulation Cable Pvt. Ltd.

CABLES DE COMUNICACIONES ZARAGOZA S.L.

Caledonian Cables Ltd.

Eland Cables Ltd.

Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Lapp Holding AG

Leoni AG

Nexans SA

Prysmian Spa

SAB BROCKSKES GmbH and Co. KG

Schwechater Kabelwerke GmbH

Siechem Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tecnikabel SpA

TPC Wire and Cable Corp.

Tratos Cavi S.p.A.

Growth Drivers:

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of smart railways. Smart railway infrastructure offers services and solutions that act as catalysts for the growth of the next phase of the rail transport industry. Smart railway transport can also transform rail networks from a basic means of transport to complex systems. Such benefits are increasing investments in smart railway infrastructure. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Railway Network Cables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baosheng Science and Technology Innovation Co. Ltd., Belden Inc., Bhuwal Insulation Cable Pvt. Ltd., CABLES DE COMUNICACIONES ZARAGOZA S.L., Caledonian Cables Ltd., Eland Cables Ltd., Hengtong Group Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER AG, Lapp Holding AG, Leoni AG, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, SAB BROCKSKES GmbH and Co. KG, Schwechater Kabelwerke GmbH, Siechem Technologies Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecnikabel SpA, TPC Wire and Cable Corp., and Tratos Cavi S.p.A. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Power cables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Power cables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Power cables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Power cables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Power cables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Signal and communication cables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Signal and communication cables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Signal and communication cables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Signal and communication cables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Signal and communication cables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Smart railways gaining popularity

8.1.2 Growing rail infrastructure in Asian countries

8.1.3 Ever-increasing passenger railway network in India

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Volatile raw materials price

8.2.2 Growing popularity of low-cost airlines

8.2.3 Need to comply with various regulations

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Emergence of the high-speed rail network

8.4.2 Emergence of battery-electric locomotives

8.4.3 Ingress of IoT technology in railways

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Belden Inc.

Exhibit 89: Belden Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Belden Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Belden Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 92: Belden Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Belden Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Eland Cables Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Eland Cables Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Eland Cables Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 96: Eland Cables Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 98: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 100: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 HUBER SUHNER AG

Exhibit 101: HUBER SUHNER AG - Overview

Exhibit 102: HUBER SUHNER AG - Business segments

Exhibit 103: HUBER SUHNER AG - Key news

Exhibit 104: HUBER SUHNER AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: HUBER SUHNER AG - Segment focus

10.7 Leoni AG

Exhibit 106: Leoni AG - Overview

Exhibit 107: Leoni AG - Business segments

Exhibit 108: Leoni AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 109: Leoni AG - Segment focus

10.8 Nexans SA

Exhibit 110: Nexans SA - Overview

Exhibit 111: Nexans SA - Business segments

Exhibit 112: Nexans SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 113: Nexans SA - Segment focus

10.9 Prysmian Spa

Exhibit 114: Prysmian Spa - Overview

Exhibit 115: Prysmian Spa - Business segments

Exhibit 116: Prysmian Spa - Key news

Exhibit 117: Prysmian Spa - Key offerings

Exhibit 118: Prysmian Spa - Segment focus

10.10 SAB BROCKSKES GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 119: SAB BROCKSKES GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 120: SAB BROCKSKES GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service

Exhibit 121: SAB BROCKSKES GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 122: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 123: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 124: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 125: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Tecnikabel SpA

Exhibit 126: Tecnikabel SpA - Overview

