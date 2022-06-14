USD 2.34 Bn growth in Electric Toothbrush Market | Driven by Rising Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., FOREO AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Quip NYC Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The rising prevalence of periodontal diseases and rising awareness of oral health will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the high cost of electric toothbrushes will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Check our latest Sample Report.

Our electric toothbrush market report covers the following areas:

Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

By distribution channel, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment. Factors such as high product visibility and the possibility to examine products before purchase are driving the growth of the offline segment. In terms of geography, North America is expected to observe maximum growth during the forecast period. The region currently holds 45% of the global market share.

Increasing awareness about oral health problems and periodontal diseases such as gingivitis, dental plaque, and peri-implant mucositis and new product launches are driving the growth of the electric toothbrush market in North America.

Get more insights into the factors influencing the growth of each segment and region by buying our complete report. Gain Confidence by Downloading Sample

Electric Toothbrush Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the electric toothbrush market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies increased marketing and promotion as one of the prime reasons driving the electric toothbrush market growth during the next few years.

Electric Toothbrush Market Vendor Analysis

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

FOREO AB

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Quip NYC Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Wellness Oral Care

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Electric Toothbrush Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric toothbrush market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric toothbrush market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric toothbrush market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric toothbrush market vendors

Related Reports:

Nail Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The nail care products market share is expected to increase to USD 5.68 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.46%.

Download Exclusive Sample Report

Hair Color Spray Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The hair color spray market share is expected to increase to USD 340.97 million by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54%.

Download Exclusive Sample Report

Electric Toothbrush Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., FOREO AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Quip NYC Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Wellness Oral Care Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the distribution channel

5.6 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 24: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 39: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 42: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 43: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 44: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 45: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

10.5 FOREO AB

Exhibit 52: FOREO AB - Overview



Exhibit 53: FOREO AB - Product and service



Exhibit 54: FOREO AB - Key offerings

10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 55: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 56: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 58: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.7 Lion Corp.

Exhibit 60: Lion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Lion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Lion Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Lion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Lion Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 65: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 68: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 70: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Quip NYC Inc.

Exhibit 75: Quip NYC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Quip NYC Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Quip NYC Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 78: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 79: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 81: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Xiaomi Corp.

Exhibit 83: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Xiaomi Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio