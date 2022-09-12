USD 2.40 bn Growth in Land-Based Smart Weapons Market Size, Development and Procurement of Advanced Technologies to Drive Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The development and procurement of advanced technologies are driving the smart weapons market growth. Top defense spenders across the world, such as the US, Russia, and China, have made significant advances in the research and development of land-based smart weapons. For instance, in January 2022, the gun company LodeStar Works announced its plan to launch a smart gun with RFID technology. Such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the global land-based smart weapons system during the forecast period.

Stringent regulatory norms are challenging the smart weapons market growth. Most vendors work with government organizations in various countries. They should also adhere to rules concerning the storage, use, and release of harmful substances. These regulations negatively impact the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2022, the Biden government signed a bipartisan gun control bill into law. Such factors will restrict the growth of the global land-based smart weapons market during the forecast period.

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Scope

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Missiles



Ammunition



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The missiles segment will have maximum growth momentum during the forecast period. The demand for smart land-based missiles, as well as their development and procurement, has increased due to the changing nature of modern warfare

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Hanwha Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist land-based smart weapons market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the land-based smart weapons market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the land-based smart weapons market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of land-based smart weapons market vendors

Land-Based Smart Weapons Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.40 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.54 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Hanwha Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Missiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ammunition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASELSAN AS

10.4 BAE Systems Plc

10.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.7 MBDA

10.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.

10.9 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.11 Rheinmetall AG

10.12 Safran SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

