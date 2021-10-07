USD 2.42 bn growth in the Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry|17000 + Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the improved quality of products and services in life sciences, growing global demand for healthcare services, and improved data security. However, the infrastructural and integration issues are hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The industrial automation market in life sciences industry report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into segments -DCS, SCADA, PLC, and MES. DCS segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Industrial Automation Market In Life Sciences Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Italy, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

