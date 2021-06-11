USD 2.45 Billion growth expected in Supply Chain Insurance Market at a CAGR of 3.83% amid COVID-19 Spread | SpendEdge
Jun 11, 2021, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Supply Chain Insurance has been added to SpendEdge's offering. The Supply Chain Insurance market is expected to grow by USD 2.45 Billion, at a CAGR of over 3.83% by 2024.
Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as forward integration, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and reduction in ad-hoc spend. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence
market growth.
Supply Chain Insurance Market in India: Key Price Trends
- According to the Supply Chain Insurance price trends, higher anti-dumping duties imposed by the governments in countries such as China, the US, France, Germany, and India will increase the price of exported Supply Chain Insurance.
- The steady increase in crude oil prices will drive the prices of raw materials such as optical fiber, PE, PVC, steel, and aluminum. This will propel Supply Chain Insurance suppliers' manufacturing costs.
Insights Offered in this Supply Chain Insurance Market Report
- Top Supply Chain Insurance suppliers and their cost structures
- Top Supply Chain Insurance suppliers in the US and their cost structures
- Supply Chain Insurance market spend analysis in the US
- Supply Chain Insurance price trends, and forecasts
- Cost drivers influencing the Supply Chain Insurance prices
Some of the top Supply Chain Insurance suppliers listed in this report:
This Supply Chain Insurance procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Munich RE
- Allianz SE
- Marsh LLC
- If P&C Insurance Ltd
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Supply Chain Insurance TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo
